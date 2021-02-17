Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $88.90

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. JD.com has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

