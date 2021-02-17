Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Target Price at C$29.50

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.86.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of H traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.47. 425,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.79. The stock has a market cap of C$17.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

