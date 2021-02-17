Analysts Set Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price at $28.63

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

GRPN opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

