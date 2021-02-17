Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target at $61.33

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $70.03 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,497,765.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,026,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Domo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Domo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

