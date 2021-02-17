Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $153.43

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $157.00 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

