Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Target Price at $13.17

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.36 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

