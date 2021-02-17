Analysts Offer Predictions for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,570 shares of company stock worth $6,407,582. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.