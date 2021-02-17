Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equinix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.64 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

EQIX opened at $688.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $717.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $746.04. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinix by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

