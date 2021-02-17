Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Watts Water Technologies also reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

WTS stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

