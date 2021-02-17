Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.56. Equifax reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.71. 3,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.38. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

