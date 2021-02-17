Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $0.44. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.60. 2,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.15. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $221.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

