Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $40.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.35 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $719.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $58,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

