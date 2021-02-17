Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. 107,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,138. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.