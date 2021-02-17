Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,978.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Viasat by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 223,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

