Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.24. The Middleby posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

