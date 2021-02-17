Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

MRCC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $73,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

