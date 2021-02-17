Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.