AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 14th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AMVMF opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $40.45.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

