Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,949 shares of company stock worth $23,175,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $221.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.