AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ACAN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
AmeriCann Company Profile
