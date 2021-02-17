AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACAN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

