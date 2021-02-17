American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AREC stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. American Resources has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $8.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

