American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Up 38.7% in January

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the January 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APGI stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. American Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Get American Power Group alerts:

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.