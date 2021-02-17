American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

