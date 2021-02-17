American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Up 22.5% in January

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the January 14th total of 6,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

NYSE AXP opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

