American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

