American Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 4,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.