American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 426,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,387,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

