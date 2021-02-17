American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys 59,291 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Switch makes up approximately 5.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $42,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 27,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,698. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

