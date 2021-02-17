Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameren by 23,929.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 90.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 529,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ameren by 398.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 219,988 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

