Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.13% of Amedisys worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $298.04 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

