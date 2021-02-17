Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $298.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

