Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) versus Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) Financial Review

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and Ingen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 8 2 0 2.09 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus target price of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 6.00% 18.75% 5.57% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor and Ingen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.47 billion 1.41 $612.20 million $0.64 17.58 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Ingen Technologies.

Summary

Amcor beats Ingen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

About Ingen Technologies

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

