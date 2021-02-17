Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $10.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 52,820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amarin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amarin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.