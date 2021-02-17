Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
Shares of NYSE:ACH traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
