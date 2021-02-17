Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of NYSE:ACH traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.72. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

