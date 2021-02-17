Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -426.22, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.