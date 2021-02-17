Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,100.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,879.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,687.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.