Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,833.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,879.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,687.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

