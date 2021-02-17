Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.53. 507,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

