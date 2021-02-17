Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDRX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.87.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 157,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

