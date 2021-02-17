AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $443,645.70 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $443,645.70 and $924.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

