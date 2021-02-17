AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years.

AB stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

