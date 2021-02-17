Alley Co LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alley Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after buying an additional 623,440 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.97.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

