Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ALEGF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Allegro.eu in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegro.eu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

