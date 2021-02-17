Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.46

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.46 and last traded at $221.29, with a volume of 1834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.45.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,783 shares of company stock worth $11,198,387. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 68.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

