Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as high as C$15.33. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 10,009 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The stock has a market cap of C$572.31 million and a PE ratio of 28.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

