Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.

Alexander’s stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $264.91. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.01. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

