Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.25-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

ALB traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,623. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.