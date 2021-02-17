Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,783 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $655.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

