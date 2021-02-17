Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.36. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 5,762 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

