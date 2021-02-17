Ajo LP Sells 862,724 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862,724 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.20. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

